media release: This week is all about our 5th Annual Red & White Heart Night, and we can’t wait for you to join us in our Speakeasy Soiree.

Heart Night takes place this Saturday, February 7, from 1:00 PM–11:00 PM.

Step behind the curtain, slip into your flapper dress or toss a feather in your cap — whether you’re all in or just dabbling, get ready for an unforgettable evening of good spirits, great company, and a little clandestine fun. Over the past five years, our community has helped us raise more than $75K collectively, and this year we’re aiming to soar past $100K, thanks to your support.

We’ll be featuring live music from Top Shelf Madison at 1PM and The WhiskeyBelles at 5PM made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors:

One Community Bank

Mike Kittoe – American Family Insurance Agent

Troy Salisbury – State Farm Agent

Dang! That’s a Good Mortgage, Dang! That’s a Good Story-Manley Haines, Your Mortgage Boss Man

MOUV Group Realtors – Erin Rogosienski, your dedicated real estate professional

Tickets are $25 in advance and include entry, a glass of sparkling wine, and nibbles.

Tickets will be $35 at the door, so we strongly encourage purchasing ahead of time.

Pay via Venmo @Red-White-Winebar or stop in with cash or a check before Saturday.

Our online auction is live now, with new items being added daily — but that’s not all. We’ll also have exclusive in-person auction items available during Heart Night, so you won’t want to miss being here. Take your time, bid often, raise a glass, and help us make this fifth year our most memorable yet.

