Red Wine Release Celebration

The release of new wines is always cause for celebration. Join us as we pop the corks on the long-awaited PUREBRED RED and the 2016 FIELD 3, both estate-grown reds that truly represent the best of Wisconsin. We’ll drink good wine, gather with friends and dance a little, laugh a little and revel in the joy of the glorious autumn season.

We’ll open the doors and get the party started at 10 a.m. Primitive Culture takes the stage 12:30-4:30 p.m., so come prepared for some funkin’ and groovin’ all afternoon. Feel free to pack a picnic, bring extra chairs, friends, neighbors and strangers off the street. Leave your pets, carry-in alcohol and smoking materials at home. Thanks.

Free admission and plenty of free parking. The party happens rain or shine; terrace or Back-barn Lounge.

Questions? 608.924.1412 or info@bothamvineyards.com.