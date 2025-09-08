[Redacted] to Regina: The Tale of a Drag Queen

media release: Every diva has a story; Barbara was discovered singing in Greenwich Village, Audrey stole the show in Monte Carlo Baby, even Beyoncé use to sing at church fundraisers in the 3rd Ward of Houston, Texas. But Regina Thorne-DuBois? That her-story has been deeply classified…until now! Slowpoke Lounge presents [REDACTED] to Regina, the Tale of Drag Queen. Learn all about how the Broadway Beauty of Texas took to the stage, the people who shaped her into who she is now, and [this information has been redacted to protect the innocent]. A jukebox musical in two acts, come enjoy an evening of laughter, heart, and confidential secrets revealed!

Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door