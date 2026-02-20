× Expand provided by Driftless Historium A close-up of Mark Tully. Mark Tully

media release: As America celebrates its 250th birthday, have you ever wished you could step back in time –and meet the characters who populate our history books? The Driftless Historium and Mount Horeb Public Library are partnering to make it possible!

On Thursday, April 9 at 6:00 p.m., historian and longtime reenactor Mark Tully will visit the Driftless Historium (100 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb) in costume and character, and present “Redcoats in Wisconsin.” Mark will bring history to life and regale the audience with the true story of the British military’s Revolutionary era forays into the Wisconsin frontier and how it shaped the region’s development.

Mark Tully is a historian, musician and author of twelve Colonial and early American history titles, including “The Packet,” a five-part “Collection of Patterns, Articles and Essays Pertaining to the American Revolution.” He is an active member of the Northwest Territory Alliance, a non-profit organization that studies and recreates the culture and arts of the Revolutionary War era. He has consulted for historic sites, theatrical products, archaeological investigations and scholars, and regularly shared his knowledge for schools, symposiums and lectures.

This event is the second and final program in the “Visions and Voices of Early America” series presented by the Mount Horeb Public Library in partnership with the Driftless Historium. The sessions are free and family-friendly. Reservations are not required. For more information call 608-437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com