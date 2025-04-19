media release: Redefined is UW-Madison’s premier mixed-voice a cappella group known for their signature red-accents and terrific sounds. The group performs popular songs with their voices alone, with an ever changing setlist of popular hits and throwback classics. The Redefined setlist is arranged by members in the group.

Founded in 2001, Redefined performs in Madison and across the Midwest. In addition to live shows, the group records music, releasing seven albums and multiple singles that have over 3 million plays on Spotify. With new voices and new arrangements, the group is always redefining themselves and helping every member find their unique voice.

Join Redefined as they take the stage of Music Hall in their signature Black and Red on Saturday, April 19th.