press release: Redefined has continued to raise the standard for co-ed a cappella. A 14 member group from the University of Wisconson-Madison, they have quickly become the favorite of fans internationally and are notorious on the internet for their Nintendo Medley and Pompeii Music Video. With repertoire ranging from "Rocket Man" by Elton John and "Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber to "Build Me Up Buttercup" by The Foundations, this group is sure to have a little something for everyone!