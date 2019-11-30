Redefining Stigma: Postpartum
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: As a new mother, the artist-in-residence is interested in creating a safe space for moms and their kids to create artwork. The artist-in-residence will show works by artists who were/are mothers, facilitate a discussion about motherhood and stigma, come up with ideas for posters, and create a collaborative installation. **this workshop is reserved for new moms and their children** Registration required; maximum capacity 10 participants
