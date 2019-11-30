Redefining Stigma: Postpartum

Google Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Postpartum - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Postpartum - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Postpartum - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - Redefining Stigma: Postpartum - 2019-11-30 10:00:00

RSVP

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: As a new mother, the artist-in-residence is interested in creating a safe space for moms and their kids to create artwork. The artist-in-residence will show works by artists who were/are mothers, facilitate a discussion about motherhood and stigma, come up with ideas for posters, and create a collaborative installation. **this workshop is reserved for new moms and their children** Registration required; maximum capacity 10 participants

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Arts Notices
608-266-6300
RSVP
Google Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Postpartum - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Postpartum - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Redefining Stigma: Postpartum - 2019-11-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - Redefining Stigma: Postpartum - 2019-11-30 10:00:00