media release: The journey of business and social entrepreneurship is challenging. In today’s ethical climate, Christian leaders face the challenge of maintaining integrity amidst profit-only motivations and confounding pressures in the workplace. As a result, we need partners to accompany us with spiritual, operational, and aspirational support.

We invite you to attend a 90-minute Redemptive Imagination session with Praxis, a venture-building ecosystem supporting founders, funders, and innovators motivated by their faith to address the major issues of our time. This session is for social and business entrepreneurs (and those who support them) who are serious about the implications of their Christian faith on the types of organizations they build, the purposes they pursue, and the way they achieve their goals.

Session times: 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM (choose a time that works best for you; content is the same)*

In these 90-minute sessions led by Rachel Mickelson, you will have an opportunity to learn more about the Praxis approach and consider a longer-term, Madison-based cohort experience beginning in early 2025. John Terrill, Executive Director of the Stephen & Laurel Brown Foundation and long-term social entrepreneur, will also be present to help address your questions.

Early-stage entrepreneurs will gain the following takeaways from attending this session:

Increased knowledge and imagination for redemptive entrepreneurship.

New and strengthened friendships with like-minded social and business entrepreneurs.

Greater clarity about how redemptive entrepreneurship can address issues of exploitation and open up possibilities for greater human flourishing.

A better understanding of your next steps, including joining the Redemptive Entrepreneurship Cohort in 2025.