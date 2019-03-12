press release:

﻿Yahara Lakes Association Symposium: Reducing Flood Risk in the Yahara Lakes

March 12 - 4:30 pm

American Family Insurance Auditorium, 6000 American Pkwy, Madison, WI

John Reimer, Assistant Director of the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department will discuss the 2018 Technical Work Group Report on flooding in the Yahara lakes. This report provides the foundation for the options being considered by the Lake Level Task Force. Reimer will provide an overview of the methods used to analyze each scenario and the expected impact on lake levels and flow. Eric Vieth, Lake Level Task Force member and Yahara Lakes Association board member will provide an update on the current status of the policy recommendations being developed by the Lake Level Task Force for submission to the County Board.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Seating is limited.

To register, email info@yaharalakes.org or call 608-239-1664