Reducing Stress: Mindfulness at Work

$50.

press release: Our mind is the most powerful influence over our reality. In an instant, what we think can make us feel relaxed and confident, or tense and anxious. Mindfulness is a skill that trains the mind to be on our side, rather than work against us. It is the ability to be aware and accepting of whatever we are experiencing, which enables us to choose better responses to stressful circumstances. Recent neuroscience studies show that mindfulness reduces anxiety, enhances resilience to stress, builds confidence, and improves relationships.

In this Building Brave workshop we explore the basic principles and core practices to developing mindfulness, with a focus on the workplace. We will learn specific practices to stay present, steady and authentic, so we can respond more effectively to challenges while also experiencing the delight and satisfaction that arises at work. With practice, mindfulness develops balance in the face of stress and change, and confidence and compassion increasingly become guiding principles in our lives.

Mare Chapman, M.A., psychotherapist and mindfulness instructor, teaches classes, leads retreats and trains mental health professionals in mindfulness. Building on forty years of clinical experience and thirty years with meditation, she is devoted to understanding the cultural conditioning that trains women to disconnect from their authenticity and how mindfulness transforms these habits so they can live fully empowered lives. Her audio podcasts and guided meditations are available at marechapman.com.