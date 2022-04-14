ONLINE: Reducing the Prison Population

press release: Join us for a panel discussion that looks at the issues around how to reduce the prison population. Wisconsin prisons are over-populated and understaffed, with the Pandemic increasing the effects. Kevin Carr, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, is returning to the Nehemiah Reentry sessions for an update on the DOC early release plan. As usual, we bring a mix of professional and lived experience to explore the different sides of the issue.

Guest Panelists:

- Wisconsin Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr

- Reentry Housing Coordinator Rebecca Barber

- Division of Adult Institutions (DAI) Office of Program Services Director Lisa Reible

Hosted by Nehemiah Reentry Coordinator Aaron Hicks

Register for Zoom Webinar or watch the live stream on the Justified Anger YouTube Channel.