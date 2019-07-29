press release: Reebok and Brittingham Boats have teamed up again to bring back the popular #FitBarge. July 29 through August 5 from sunrise to sunset, area residents and visitors will have access to FREE fitness classes, athlete appearances, social gatherings, and more all while floating on Lake Monona on the Reebok #FitBarge.

The Barge features free Yoga, Boot Camp, CrossFit, SUP Yoga and SUP Fitness, games, SUP Polo and so much more. To see the full schedule of classes and events, please download the Fit Barge app when it is released.

Please come to Olin Park, located at 1156 Olin-Turville Ct in Madison, to check in. Registered class participants will get a free shuttle from Olin Park to the Reebok Fit Barge. Brittingham Boats will also have paddlecrafts at Olin Park – just make sure to leave plenty of extra time to paddle out to the Fit Barge before your class starts.

​All fitness classes are free but you must pre-register. All participants will be picked up by complimentary pontoon boat 30 minutes prior to your class from Olin Park. Bring a valid ID; a water bottle (full); fitness towel if desired; and a lot of energy. All fitness equipment will be provided including yoga mats and stand-up paddleboards.

​Are there restrooms on the Reebok Fit Barge? No, but there are bathrooms at Olin Park. Please plan accordingly and don’t forget to leave time for the shuttle out to the barge.