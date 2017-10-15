Reece Donihi

press release: A strong will to create is abundant in the closeness of virtues and letting go. Freedom to be meticulous in the art of our conscious abundance is a threshold to have stillness. Time unravels slowly while movement is particular to a theme and beauty. A nostalgic feeling of a fluctuating importance involves us to create together. Determination allows us to continue and feel to the fullest extent.

Reception at the Lowell Center is Sunday, October 15th 1 pm to 4 pm.

Poetry by Brian Donihi Brian will also play the classical guitar

Music by Bassoon Trio with Willy Walter

The Lowell Center is located on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus at 610 Langdon St. and operated by the University of Wisconsin-Extension Conference Centers. The lobby is set aside to showcase the creativity and talent of photographic artists throughout the Madison area and southern Wisconsin.

If you are interested in exhibiting at Lowell Center, or if you just want more information, contact Wayne Brabender, Volunteer Exhibit Space Coordinator, at 608-577-3300 or wayne.brabender@gmail.com.