"Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage.

media release: FREE live movie showing featuring commentary from comics Cody Lemke, Sasha Rosser, and Alex Morris. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

This May, Schlock and Awe returns with cult classic Reefer Madness, the progenitor demented anti-marijuana film that puts a deep misunderstanding of the devil's lettuce on glaringly stupid display.

Doors open at 8:30PM, show starts 9:00P

https://www.facebook.com/events/29640170558914638/

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue.