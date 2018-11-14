Reel Rock 13

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Co-presented with Hoofer Mountaineering Club

USA | NR | Digital, Wed November 14 | 7:00 PM

Get rreeaaddy for REEL ROCK! This November, REEL ROCK 13 blazes across the planet with a brand new collection of the year’s best climbing films, delivering jaw-dropping action, soulful journeys and rollicking humor.

This event was made possible with sponsorship from Fontana Sports Specialties and the Wisconsin Climbers Association.

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
608-262-1143
