Reel Rock 17

WUD Film screening. Free.

media release: THREE SHORT FILMS

1. DNA - Stunning footage of 29-year-old French phenom as he tackles what may be the world’s hardest sport climb in the Verdon Gorge of France. (30 min)

2. Resistance Climbing - In conflict-torn Palestine, a diverse group of climbers finds community, solace and redemption. (40 min)

3. Burning the Flame - Elite Austrian power duo Babsi and Jacopo attempt a coveted free ascent of The Nameless Tower in Pakistan. (50 min)