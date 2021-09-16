ONLINE: The Impact of a Pandemic on Criminal Justice Reform

Thurs: 10am-3pm/CST; Fri: 10am-2pm/CST

press release: Join Nehemiah for the 3rd Annual Nehemiah Reentry Conference. Hear from leaders in the field such as Catoya Roberts, John Eason, and Carl Wesley. Plus, engage with numerous panel discussions on the vital topics in reentry services. As always, we bring together those working in the criminal justice system and those impacted by the system for real talk that leads to action.

