media release: Join us for a unique learning opportunity! JustDane’s Reentry Simulation gives participants an “up close” view of what it’s like to come home from prison. In collaboration with Madison College South, participants will experience realistic scenarios and lifelike struggles that released prisoners are likely to encounter. JustDane's Reentry Simulation experience builds empathy, challenges stereotypes, and raises awareness about the importance of support systems, policy change, and community involvement in reducing recidivism and fostering successful reintegration.

The 3-hour event involves the following:

- An introduction to JustDane’s mission, the basic needs of individuals reentering the community from incarceration, and the principles of restorative justice.

- A simulated experience where each participant fills the role of a mock profile returning citizen who must meet their basic needs upon reentry, such as finding housing, employment, parole requirements.

- A facilitated debriefing by the simulation director involving active discussion and immediate reflection.

- A reentry panel of individuals with lived experience who share their reentry journeys and answer questions from participants.