media release: JustDane is extremely excited to partner with Prairie Unitarian Universalist Society to provide a Reentry Simulation! This is a FREE Community Learning Opportunity! Is your congregation ready to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges people face when returning home after incarceration? Join our interactive Reentry Simulation and experience a month in the life of someone navigating housing, employment, supervision, and daily responsibilities. Read more about JustDane's Reentry Simulation below and sign-up today!

JustDane's reentry Simulation gives participants an UP-CLOSE view of what it's like to come home from prison. Sign up to walk in a justice impacted person's shoes! The goal of JustDane's Reentry Simulation is to educate the public on the barriers and hardships that folks who are reentering the community after incarceration experience. Participants will leave with open eyes, more understanding of restorative justice, and an opportunity to advocate for this group of people.

When: Sunday, April 26

Time: 2:00pm-5:00pm

Where: Prairie Unitarian Universalist Society - 2010 Whenona Dr, Madison, WI 53711

Parking: Free street parking available around church

Accessibility: The building has stairs, with no access to an elevator. We will be using stairs during the simulation. Microphones and a large screen will be used. If you have any specific needs or requests, please reach out!

Please plan to wear comfortable shoes and clothes as you will be moving around a lot.

Please do not take pictures of the materials or other participants/panelists (unless you have their verbal okay).

Reach out to Dani Crutcher at dani@justdane.org if you have any questions!