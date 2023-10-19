50 Years of Crane Conservation: Reflecting Back, Flying Forward

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

Over the past 50 years, global crane conservation efforts have achieved remarkable gains. With their deep cultural connections, ecological sensitivity and dramatic migrations, cranes have served as indicators, flagships and ambassadors for conservation on five continents. Yet cranes remain among the most endangered families of birds in the world, facing the same conservation challenges – wetland and grassland destruction, water diversion and regulation, climate change, fires, invasive species, unsustainable hunting, illegal trade and others – that threaten our global biodiversity. Rich will share lessons learned from 50 years of conservation action aimed at recovering endangered crane populations and the vital wetlands, grasslands and agricultural lands they need, and the diverse ways crane conservation requires a deep commitment to the communities who share their lands with cranes. We’ll explore opportunities and challenges for the next 50 years of crane conservation, including innovative ways to think about protected areas and private lands conservation, strengthen community and government partnerships, manage the increasing impacts of climate change and contested waters, and resolve crop depredation and its intersection with crane killings, feeding stations and bird flu worldwide to find lasting peace between cranes and farmers. We’ll also reflect on what it will take to fully recover Whooping Cranes from the brink of extinction and keep Sandhill Cranes on their successful path.

Sponsored by Tom and Kathy Leiden, intrepid crane enthusiasts and explorers.