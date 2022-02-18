× Expand Shawn Harper Photography Performances of "Reflections + Dreams" by Kanopy Dance are Feb. 18-20, 2022.

Rehearsals for Reflections + Dreams, opening February 18 – 20, 2022, are underway with the work of modern-dance legend Anna Sokolow at center stage and will be performed by five guest artists from NYC’s Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble as well as members of Kanopy Dance Company and Kanopy 2. Featured works will be Sokolow’s "Scenes from The Music of Charles Ives" (1971), studies in poetic human yearning, and "Ballade" (1965), exploring the restlessness and inconclusiveness of young love.

In addition, in a truly rare dance experience, Kanopy presents an emotional masterwork, "Mourner’s Bench" (1947) by the pioneering Black American choreographer Talley Beatty, who studied with Martha Graham and Katherine Dunham and left an indelible mark on the trajectory of modern dance. We are thrilled to welcome renowned dancer and choreographer Clarence Brooks who will guest star in this spiritual solo. Brooks has performed with more than sixty American companies at prestigious venues including the Paris Opera, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, The Joyce Theater, and the American Dance Festival.