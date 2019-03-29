press release: “Reflections of Vietnam” mobile museum and Military Resource Fair. Vietnam Veterans will be at the Truax campus, 1701 Wright St, Madison, to share the mobile museum’s artifacts along with their stories and history. All are welcome to attend this living history experience. The event takes place, Friday, March 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Truax, Room D1630. It coincides with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29. Sponsored by The Retention Initiative and Student Engagement program and Student Development and Retention Services.