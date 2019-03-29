Reflections of Vietnam

to Google Calendar - Reflections of Vietnam - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reflections of Vietnam - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reflections of Vietnam - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Reflections of Vietnam - 2019-03-29 10:00:00

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: “Reflections of Vietnam” mobile museum and Military Resource Fair. Vietnam Veterans will be at the Truax campus, 1701 Wright St, Madison, to share the mobile museum’s artifacts along with their stories and history. All are welcome to attend this living history experience. The event takes place, Friday, March 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Truax, Room D1630. It coincides with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29. Sponsored by The Retention Initiative and Student Engagement program and Student Development and Retention Services.

Info

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Public Notices, Special Interests
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Reflections of Vietnam - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reflections of Vietnam - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reflections of Vietnam - 2019-03-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Reflections of Vietnam - 2019-03-29 10:00:00