RSVP for Reflections on a Contemplative Ecology

media release: Date & Time: August 20, 2023 from 1:00-2:30 pm. Registration Deadline: August 14, 2023.

Cost: $20/person

Douglas Christie will hold a public lecture, Reflections on a Contemplative Ecology. This conversation with Douglas Christie culminates the retreat led by him and widens out the conversation about contemplation as a way to respond to environmental issues and concerns. He will talk about the historical roots of the Christian contemplative tradition, engage with Benedictine spirituality more deeply, teach and leads practices, and invite participants to lean into the power of a contemplative ecology for our shared life together and shared commitment to care for the earth.

Christie is a renowned scholar of religion and ecology, and his retreat will draw from his extensive research on the Christian contemplative tradition and ecological spirituality. He works as an author and Professor of Theological Studies at Loyola Marymount University. During the retreat, Christie will offer teachings on the historical roots of Christian contemplative tradition and guide you and your fellow participants in exploring Benedictine spirituality.

𝗪𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲?

Consider joining us for Douglas Christie's upcoming retreat, Cultivating a Sense of Place, from August 18-20. This immersive experience is designed to help participants deepen their spiritual practice, connect with nature and gain a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of all things.

*For those attending the retreat, this lecture is included.

Learn more: https:// holywisdommonastery.org/ experiences-in-contemplative- ecology/

