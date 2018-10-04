Reflections on Interdisciplinarity: From Oxford Street to African Literature and Somewhere in Between

press release: Taking as a starting point two synoptic and instrumental definitions of interdisciplinarity, Ato Quayson will slowly elaborate the concept of spatial morphology as an outcome of his book on Oxford Street and, how, after its publication, this concept impacted how Quayson thinks about literature and other fields.

Ato Quayson is a Professor of English at the University of Toronto and a visiting Professor of English at New York University. He has published widely in the areas of African literature, disability studies, diaspora studies, and urban studies, among others. His most recent book, Oxford Street, Accra: City Life and the Itineraries of Transnationalism (Duke UP, 2014), was co-winner of the Urban History Association's Best Book Prize (Non-North America) and was the subject of a special forum in the PLMA. He is a Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Royal Society of Canada. He is also currently Vice-President of the African Studies Association.