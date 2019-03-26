Reflections on Migration in Response to Opportunities and Shocks in Mexico

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall.

The motives for individuals to migrate out of their rural communities in Mexico are varied, ranging from enhanced opportunities elsewhere to local livelihoods threats associated with Climate Change. Drawing on his dissertation, Esteban will discuss two studies that exemplify the breadth and depth of migration behavior from rural Mexico. In particular, this seminar will draw attention to (i) the influence of migration and return migration on occupation outcomes for Southern Mexicans; and (ii) migratory responses to environmentally-induced catastrophic crop losses throughout rural Mexico.