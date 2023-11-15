Reflex: Unraveling 4,000 Years of Juggling

media release: Based on a series of stories about gravity and stunning juggling sequences featuring Jay Gilligan’s unique inventions, props, and robots, REFLEX is a one of kind theatrical experience. Discover secrets of a timeless craft, be mesmerized by visual music, and moved by the artistry of object manipulation.

Jay Gilligan has performed in 38 different countries, touring solo work and collaborating with companies such as Spiegelworld, The Gandini Juggling Project, Cie Jérôme Thomas, Les 7 doigts de la main, Cirkus Cirkör, and Cirque du Soleil. He is the former head teacher of juggling at the Dans och Cirkushögskolan in Stockholm (2000-2019), Sweden, and has been a guest instructor at every major circus school in the world. He published a book about contemporary juggling titled “5 Catches,” and collaborated on “Object Episodes,” a podcast focused on juggling as an art form. Jay has been awarded the most gold medals ever in the history of the International Jugglers’ Association. He has done a command performance for the Queen of England, and been a special guest performer on America’s Got Talent. He has previously shared two world records for juggling the most amount of objects between two people. His most recent work is a collaboration with the Belgian and French circus “Cie Ea Eo,” a creation of juggling made to welcome aliens to the Earth when they land here. Jay also runs his own contemporary circus company in Stockholm, called Kapsel (www.kapsel.se).