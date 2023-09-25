Refractions and Consequences

media release: Public Lecture Monday, September 25, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT, Elvehjem L150

Lecture Abstract: Artist Meghan Moe Beitiks discusses the use of reflected sunlight in her recent works Untitled (Desert Refractions) (2021) and Shut Up (2022), as well as a developing work Angles of Consequence.

Biography: Meghan Moe Beitiks (she/they) works with associations and disassociations of culture/nature/structure. She analyzes perceptions of ecology through the lenses of site, history, emotions, and her own body in order to produce work that examines relationships with the non-human. The work emerges as video, performance, installation, writing or photography depending on what arises from her process of research and improvisation.

She received her BA in theater arts from the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she studied playwriting, acting, movement and scenic design. She has an MFA in performance art from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where she studied bio art, social practice, environmental chemistry, and performance methodologies.

She has presented work in California, Chicago, Brooklyn, Wales, London, Latvia, Australia and Russia. She has been a Fulbright Student Fellow in Theater to Latvia, a MacDowell Colony Fellow, an OxBow LeRoy Neiman Fellow, a Bemis Artist in Residence, and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s recipient for the Edes Foundation Prize for Emerging Artists. She is currently an Assistant Professor in the Department of Theatre at Concordia University, with a focus on Ecology, Performance and Design.

Workshops:

"Performing Resilience and Systemic Pain, "Friday, September 22, 2023, 12 - 2 PM CDT, Sterling Hall 3331

The Zoom link will be available on our website shortly. *Registration is mandatory for participation in the workshop. Please register by emailing cvc@mailplus.wisc.edu.

Workshop Abstract: While reflecting on her multidisciplinary work “Systems of Pain/Networks of Resilience,” artist Meghan Moe Beitiks considers bodies of knowledge in Trauma Theory, Intersectional Feminist Philosophy, Ecology, Disability Studies, New Materialism, Object-Oriented Ontology, Gender Studies, Artistic Research, Psychology, Performance Studies, Social Justice, Performance Philosophy, Performance Art, and a series of first-person interviews in an attempt to answer that question. Beitiks brings us through the first-person process of making the work and the real-life, embodied encounters with the theories explored within it as an expansion of the work itself. Embodied encounters prompted by the experience of the research and material in the book will lead to a workshop of creative exploration and communal brainstorming.

"On Light and Justice," Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 9:45 AM CDT, Sterling Hall

*Registration is mandatory for participation in the workshop. Please register by emailing cvc@mailplus.wisc.edu.

Workshop Abstract: An exploration of the possible meanings of light as an entity in catalytic art and performance. Participants will form a mini-think tank, engaging with and discussing light and its role in creative activism.