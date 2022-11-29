press release: The fall 2022 Global Health Tuesdays explore infectious diseases, the state of vaccines and migrant health locally to globally.

With experts from across campus and around the world, the monthly seminars host researchers and practitioners from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and across the world. The speakers showcase the complexity of global health challenges and the many kinds of expertise needed to address them. By sharing their experiences with the campus and wide-ranging audiences, these guests provide insights into global health, encourage conversation, and help connect colleagues locally and globally.

Refugees, Health & Trauma Informed Care

November 29, 2022, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Register here.

Refugees are fleeing from war and violence across the world. UW experts from the Schools of Nursing and Law take a look at the health consequences and outcomes for those who have left their homes in hope for better lives. Karen Solheim, clinical professor emerita, and Pam McGranahan, clinical professor and director of the Doctorate of Nursing program, in the UW School of Nursing, and Erin Barbato, director of the Immigrant Justice Clinic in the School of Law, will examine the status of refugees in Wisconsin and across the world.