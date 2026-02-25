Regan Stewart, Nick Brown, Rianna Marie
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: A season of unforgettable evenings celebrating the art of songwriting. Each show brings together three remarkable artists for an intimate, all-acoustic Songwriters in the Round performance — where the lights stay on, the sound stays real, and the songs take center stage.
In August enjoy an evening that ranges from Nashville polish to heartland grit — three writers with something honest (and unexpected) to say.
- Regan Stewart
- Nick Brown
- Rianna Marie
ABOUT WRITER’S BLOCK:
Held quarterly at The Bartell Theatre in Madison, Writer’s Block is a curated celebration of the songwriter’s craft. Local, regional, and national artists come together in the spirit of collaboration and creativity. It’s a night where lyrics take center stage, and the room leans in to listen.
Follow along:
Instagram: @writersblockconcerts
Facebook: facebook.com/writersblockmadison
Website: writersblock.show