media release: Dardan Aliu, professionally known as Regard, is a Kosovo-Albanian DJ and producer. Aliu gained attention in 2019 on Tik Tok and social media when he made a remix of Jay Sean’s “Ride It”. In 2022, Aliu the Billboard Music Awards for Top Dance/Electronic Song and iHeartRadio Music Awards for Dance Song of the Year with his track “You” with Troye Sivan and Tate McRae. Regard has 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His music is similar to Topic, Brando, and James Carter. Tickets are available now.