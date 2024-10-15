media release: This virtual film screening on Zoom will show the movie and include a brief discussion after.

Regenerating Life is a three part documentary that highlights the importance of biodiversity and natural ecosystems in regulating the climate. Regenerating Life takes an ecological approach to unpacking the social and environmental crises that confront us, shifting the prevailing climate change story, and offering new, attainable solutions. We will be watching part 1: Water Cools the Planet.

Regenerating Life shifts away from the idea that carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels are the primary cause of this crisis and offers a new narrative. The film proposes that it is humankind’s relentless destruction of nature that has caused the climate crisis. This is because nature – the vast biodiversity that exists on our planet – regulates and balances Earth’s climate.

Join us for a virtual showing of Regenerating Life: How to cool the planet, feed the world and live happily ever after!