Regenerative Agriculture

press release: Featuring the Grower Partners of Silverwood Park!

Come to learn from our grower partners from small to large about this summer's agricultural production. One acre or many, it's all good at Silverwood.

Throughout the day, visit the Welcome Station at the Stone House Visitors' Center: Enjoy refreshments, pick up your map and schedule, and enjoy your visit!

Presentations by Growers

11:00am - Food & Refreshments Available, Welcome

12:00pm - Small Vegetable and Flower Grower Profiles/Heirloom Orchard

1:30pm - Indigenous Corn, Cover Cropping, and Small Equipment Demonstrations

3:00pm - Savanna Institute: Permaculture Design

4:00 - Yellow Dog Farm & Family Farm Defenders