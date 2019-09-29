Regenerative Design and the Baha’i Faith: Two Parts of One Whole

press release: Tom Kubala is the co-founder of The Kubala Washatko Architects, a 27-person studio now located in Cedarburg, Milwaukee, and Seattle. The firm was named Wisconsin’s Firm of the Year in 2006 by the American Institute of Architects, Wisconsin. The Aldo Leopold Legacy Center in Baraboo, designed and constructed by the firm, was the first Platinum LEED building in Wisconsin. It was selected by the AIA Committee on the Environment as one of 2008’s Top Ten environmentally responsible buildings in the nation.