Regent Neighborhood Art Walk

media release: Twenty-two artists, 14 locations, one neighborhood. Local artists featuring their work, from quilts to pottery, wood, glass. Checks or cash preferred. Rain date, Sunday, September 28.

This year’s Art Walk extends from Regent Street (north) to Virginia Terrace (west) to Norwood Place and Commonwealth (south) and Prospect Avenue (east).

Find a map here: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=16Xdj-CQSE9TddJDHf9VBrio4cWPwRis&ll=43.064641850873265%2C-89.42681099606494&z=16