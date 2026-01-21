Regent Street Reconstruction

media release: A public information meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Jan. 26, 2026, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

Jan. 26, 2026 Public Information Meeting Registration

City Traffic Engineering and City Engineering presented the project to the Transportation Commission on December 5, 2026, to receive feedback and to share public engagement input from the September public meeting and survey.

Here is a link to the key takeaways from the September public engagement: Regent St Survey Key Takeaways

The city is planning to reconstruct Regent Street (Randall Avenue to S. Park Street).

The project includes the replacement of a large box culvert, sanitary sewer and laterals, water main and reconnection of water services, storm sewer structures and laterals, street lighting, traffic signals, curb and gutter, sidewalk, driveway aprons, gravel base, pavement, pavement marking, and signing. The water main replacement will extend beyond Randall Street toward Monroe Street. Madison Gas & Electric is planning to replace the gas main during the project. AT&T as well as Charter Communications and other communication companies may also replace facilities during the project.