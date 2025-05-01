7 pm on 5/1 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 5/2-3. $20-$15.

media release: Reggie Conquest is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer based in New York City. He recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was named a “New Face” at Montreal’s prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2019. That same year, he was cast as ‘TSA Bae’ in Season 4 of HBO’s hit series Insecure opposite Issa Rae.

Reggie’s stand-up has been featured on TruTV’s Laff Mob’s Laff Tracks and Comedy Central Featuring. In 2021, he filmed a role in SCREAM 5 for Paramount Pictures, appearing alongside Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette.

In addition to his on-screen work, Reggie has made his mark as a writer, serving on the staff of TruTV’s Impractical Jokers and Max’s That Damn Michael Che (Seasons 1 and 2). He also stars as ‘Kevin’ in That Damn Michael Che, ‘Shareef’ in Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors, and as the recurring character ‘Devin’ in ABC’s Abbott Elementary opposite Sheryl Lee Ralph.