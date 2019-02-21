press release: Manufacturing Creativity

February 6 to March 19, 2019

Deciding his fine art painting practice was not sustainable, Reginald Baylor changed course in 2018. He closed his Milwaukee studio and opened a retail design space, Reginald Baylor Studio, in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. Baylor translated his images and designs into home goods – mugs, towels, mirrors, prints and other home items – the elements of this exhibition.

Meet the Artist: Thursday, February 21

1:30 pm - Artist Lecture on Art, Design & Entrepreneurship,﻿ Anderson Auditorium, co-sponsored by the School of Business

5:00-7:30 pm - Gallery Reception, Edgewood College Gallery