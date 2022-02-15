Reginald Mobley & Greg Zelek

× Expand Madison Symphony Orchestra principal organist Greg Zelek.

media release: Highly sought after for baroque, classical, and modern repertoire, Countertenor Reginald Mobley’s voice will soar through Overture Hall with our program ranging from baroque works to gospel spirituals. In a concert that includes Florence Price’s jazzy Suite for Organ, as well as a variety of gospel arrangements, Mr. Mobley and I will explore the limitless possibilities of pairing the organ and voice. This unique program requires creativity beyond our standard scope to weave together different musical genres, demonstrating striking similarities and beautiful contrasts. – Greg Zelek

Greg Zelek, Organ; Reginald Mobley, Countertenor

