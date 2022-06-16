media release: We invite you to join us for our first MPO-RPC lunch-and-learn webinar of 2022: Meeting Regional Climate Targets – the #1 choice in our webinar topics poll earlier this year!

Staff from the Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change, Greater Madison MPO, and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) will present an overview of regional climate goals and steps we can all take toward meeting them.

Who Should Attend? Municipal staff, local officials & decision-makers, business leaders, and interested community members

The Dane County Climate Action Plan proposes an ambitious set of climate goals for Dane County and lays out programs, policies, and projects that that will enable the county to make significant progress in achieving these goals. CARPC’s 2050 Regional Development Framework and the MPO’s Regional Transportation Plan 2050 address the land use and transportation aspects of climate change, including strategies for reducing emissions and building resilience.

What We’ll Do:

Provide an overview of the Dane County Climate Action Plan; the County’s major climate targets; and current implementation efforts

Review the climate-related goals, objectives, and strategies described in the 2050 Regional Development Framework and Regional Transportation Plan, along with associated metrics and initiatives

Recommend actions that communities, businesses, and individuals can take to reduce emissions and foster resilience at the local level

The Greater Madison MPO and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) are partner agencies working together to align transportation, land use, and natural resource planning in the Madison region. The MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region.