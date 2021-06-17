ONLINE: Regional Planning for Transportation and Land Use

media release: A Joint Webinar from the Greater Madison MPO and the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission

Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Noon to 1:00 pm

The Greater Madison MPO and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission are partner agencies working together to align transportation, land use, and natural resource planning in the Madison region. How we develop land for activities like living, working, shopping, and recreation affects where and how we travel and how goods are transported. The investments we make in our transportation system, including roadways, transit service, and bicycle trails, in turn, affect how we use land. This intertwined relationship works best when we coordinate land use and transportation planning to create the kind of places and the region we want.

How is this land use and transportation planning coordination happening in the greater Madison region? Tune in on Thursday, June 17 for our third lunch-and-learn webinar, from noon to 1:00 to find out.

Speakers from CARPC and the MPO will describe how they are working together on regional land use and transportation planning. CARPC staff will present on the preparation of the Regional Development Framework, a guide for how the region grows. MPO staff will discuss the process and key issues to be considered in updating the Regional Transportation Plan. Staff of both agencies will explain how long-term plans for land use and transportation will work together with consistent goals and policies, population and employment forecasts, and assumptions for growth in the region.

Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Smfcx0dYTkqhCBW7hGt6EQ