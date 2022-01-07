× Expand Harvey S. Tillis The Regulators

media release: The Regulators’ music defies easy description. Are they a rock power-trio? A jazz group? A funk band? An Andean pan-flute ensemble? They are most of these things and yet they are none of them. They are a free-funk-jazz exploration of non-western rhythmic modes. Whatever genre you want to call their music, a few things are certain: it’s groovin’, it’s exciting and it’s bad-assed. This is musical high-wire without a net.

Formed in mid-2008 as the global economy appeared ready to do a stage-dive during sound-check, The Regulators are Mike Allemana on guitar, Gerald Dowd on drums and Matt Ferguson on bass. The band spun itself off from a pre-existing group–BrianO’Hern’s Model Citizens Big Band–where they had already commenced with their trademark rhythmic explorations during the extended free-inventions which typically mark the close of each Model Citizens set. Brian points his finger and away they go. One moment it is Funkadelic getting in touch with their inner-Bulgarian, ten minutes later a wall of noise-rock and five minutes after that, King Tubby in a klezmer band. Anything can and will happen. This was too good to just go down once a month at the end of a big-band set so the three decided to form the Regulators and start doing their thing all night long.