media release: Free and open event at Brix Cider in Mount Horeb 119 S 2nd Mount Horeb, sponsored by Brix Cider, PFLAG Mount Horeb Area, Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP).

In our fifth Reimagine Resistance event, we gather to honor the Earth. We celebrate the Earth’s abundance and diversity, and we lament its unraveling ecosystems. In a time of climate crisis and ecological grief, we come together to acknowledge the assaults and discuss what actions we can take in a world resplendent with natural wonders. With music, speakers, conversation, creative sparks, and community connection, we will remember who we are, redefine who we want to be, and reimagine the resistance we will muster to protect the planet we call home.

Reimagine Resistance is a grassroots call to come together—heart, mind, and body—in response to the political, social, and environmental crises of our time. True resistance rises not only in protest but in the weaving of bold action, gathered community, unflinching truth, wild creativity, and tender care. It is a living tapestry, crafted in defiance of the violence, greed, and cruelty that haunt our world, and stitched with the belief that a more just and compassionate future is always possible. You are welcome to attend this free and open event.