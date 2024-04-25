media release: "Reimagining," presented by 608 Arts as a consideration of renewal, reuse, and repurpose.

The exhibit is currently up at The Jackie Macaulay Gallery in The Social Justice Center, 1202 Williamson St., in Madison and it will close on May 4.

The artists: Sean Welch, Sharon Kilfoy, Roni Harper, Linda Farrelly, Char Devos, Jud ith Bradshaw-Rouse, Sherry Albrecht, Arboretum Elementary AfterSchool (Wisconsin Youth Company) with Ali Beyer

A reception takes place Friday May 3, from 5 pm until 9 pm, featuring an open mic and a public-participation art project in addition to:

Geoff Brady, with guests, on Theremin and assorted repurposed instruments

Lisa Malawski reading from her novel, "When The Mountains Call You"

Scott Malawski, sharing some of his unique gramophone and cylinder collections dating from early the 1900s