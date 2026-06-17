Reimagining an Affordable Wisconsin

media release: Every family deserves a fair shot, no matter their race, background, or zip code. But, too many of us struggle to afford the basic necessities.

This affordability crisis didn’t happen by accident.

It is the result of policy choices that have concentrated power in the hands of the wealthy few, while underinvesting in the things our families need to thrive.

The result: in Wisconsin, the wealthiest 1% pay a lower overall tax rate than the bottom 20%.

How do we fix this?

We’re sharing exciting new research and ways that we can reimagine Wisconsin’s tax system so that every family can feel the results of their hard work.