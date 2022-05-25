RSVP for Reimagining Beauty at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

press release: For over 25 years, Jeff has enjoyed sharing ideas about stylish, attractive gardens that put plants at the forefront. Hear about Jeff’s favorite projects and how they have enhanced the ecological landscape at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

Jeff Epping is the director of horticulture at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. His commitment to sustainable gardening is reflected in Olbrich’s award-winning garden designs that showcase the best plants for south-central Wisconsin.

7 pm, May 26.

Reimagining Beauty: Imagine looking beyond initial aesthetics to assess a garden’s beauty. What if our valuation of beauty included a garden’s ability to support the broader ecosystem? Through working with nature and looking closer at the plant communities, animal communities, and soil organisms in our gardens, we can strengthen biodiversity and increase local ecosystem productivity. Let’s reimagine beauty together. Join us for a 5-part virtual lecture series to learn how inspiring professionals in the gardening community continue to push the bounds of beauty.

Lectures include: 60-minute presentation on ZOOM, followed by 30 minute Q&A with the presenter.

$12 - Olbrich Members; $15 - General Public. Register by the prior day.