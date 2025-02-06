Reimagining Collections and Communities: Charting a Curatorial Path with the Art History Ph.D.

media release: Dr. Linde B. Lehtinen, Philip D. Nathanson Senior Curator of Photography, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, will discuss her path to success as a curator or photography.

Dr. Lehtinen received her B.A. in art history from the University of Chicago and M.A. (2005) and Ph.D. (2014) in art history from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. In her current position, she is responsible for The Huntington Library's vast photography collection of nearly one million images.