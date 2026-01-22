Reimagining Conservation: Belonging, Justice and the Future of the Land Ethic

media release: Nature is often touted as the place we all belong. Yet in reality, people of color far too frequently find themselves out of place in the outdoors, met with anything from bafflement to violence. How can we strive towards true universal belonging, where land is a home for everyone and our efforts to protect and restore it include all people?

For our next Land Ethic Live!, we're excited to host Carolyn Finney—storyteller, author, cultural geographer, and "accidental environmentalist." In conversation with Finney on Thursday, February 12 @ 7pm CST, we will contend with power, history, memory, and belonging to reenvision a more inclusive way of relating to the land.