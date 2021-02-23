ONLINE: Reimagining Dinosaurs

× Expand Nizar Ibrahim

media release: Give the gift of learning this holiday season! Overture Center makes it easy to do so with tickets to two virtual National Geographic Live shows. Viewers can enjoy Life on Other Worlds with Kobie Boykins and Kevin Hand on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. and Reimagining Dinosaurs with National Geographic Explorers Nizar Ibrahim & Sebastián Rozadilla on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.

National Geographic Live provides thought-provoking presentations by today’s leading explorers, scientists and photographers. Each 60-minute virtual show includes live, moderated conversation and audience Q&A. Tickets are available at overture.org for $20 per show.

National Geographic Live - Reimagining Dinosaurs with Nizar Ibrahim & Sebastián Rozadilla

Groundbreaking new science is changing what we thought we knew about how dinosaurs looked, moved, and lived. Newfound troves from the Moroccan desert suggest that the immense predator Spinosaurus spent much of its time in the water. And in Chile, scientists have discovered a shocking new therapod. Unlike its cousins, Velociraptor and T. rex, Chilesaurus consumed a vegetarian diet. Join leading paleontologists and National Geographic Explorers Nizar Ibrahim and Sebastián Rozadilla for stories and conversation about the evolving science of dinosaurs.

Nizar Ibrahim - German/Moroccan paleontologist, anatomist, and National Geographic Explorer Nizar Ibrahim has unearthed spectacular dinosaur bones, rare fossil footprints, giant prehistoric fish, crocodile-like hunters, and a new species of giant flying reptile with a 20-foot wingspan that lived 95 million years ago.

Sebastián Rozadilla - Born in La Plata, Argentina, from an early age Sebastián Rozadilla had a fascination with nature. He began his studies at the National University of La Plata and worked at the Bernardino Rivadavia Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences studying herbivorous dinosaurs.

Both National Geographic Live shows are presented locally by Exact Sciences. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these virtual experiences possible.

