Reimagining Our Moment for Whatever Comes Next: Exploring a Christian Humanist Approach to Change

media release: Join Anne Snyder, editor-in-chief of Comment Magazine, to explore the subversive possibilities a Christian humanist approach offers as we navigate the destabilizing and dangerously seductive currents of this late modern moment. Because we are in a "time between eras when no one knows what’s next," Anne contends that "we need one another to recalibrate, to reflect, and to shape a hopeful future." In that spirit, she will introduce a new Christian humanist manifesto and theory of change to help us prepare for whatever comes next.

Anne's presentation will interweave history, hope, and insights about our post-election wariness. We are 75-years post World War II, and the raft of institutions built to protect peace and human dignity are now often painted as enemies. Many people feel increasingly anxious and unmoored, and liberalism is on the defensive. Conflicting ideologies divide neighbors and families. Yet, social renewal is possible. How? Anne's perspective and Christian humanist manifesto will address vital questions and concerns shared by people across our community and nation, regardless of their political affiliation or religious affections.

This event is hosted and streamed live in partnership with The Trinity Forum (ttf.org).

Please register (1) to attend this FREE event IN PERSON at Upper House in Madison, Wisconsin, or (2) to stream it live online.

Anne Snyder is the editor-in-chief of Comment, host of The Whole Person Revolution podcast, co-editor of Breaking Ground: Charting Our Future in a Pandemic Year, and author of The Fabric of Character: A Wise Giver’s Guide to Renewing Our Social and Moral Landscape. In addition, Anne serves as Senior Fellow of The Trinity Forum and a Fellow at the Urban Reform Institute. This Houston-based think tank explores how cities can drive opportunity for the bulk of their citizens. She has published widely, including The Atlantic Monthly, the Washington Post, City Journal, and, of course, Comment, and lives in Washington, DC. (Learn more at https://annesnyder.org/about/)