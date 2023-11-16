press release: Reimagining The Dane County Jail And The Outcomes

There has been debate over the last few years at the Dane County level to close the outdated maximum-security facility at the City-County Building and consolidate inmates into a new six-story building along with the existing Public Safety Building. A budget is approved and a plan is in place for the new building structure. The stated goal is a more humane facility for people in jail.

For this month's Reentry Lunch & Learn session, the Nehemiah Reentry team and guests explore what the new jail plan will look like and what the potential is for the new jail from every side. As always, the panel will have perspectives of those who have been impacted by the criminal justice system as well as those working within the criminal justice system.

Guest Panelists:

- Kalvin Barrett, Dane County sheriff

- Dana Pellebon, community activist and executive director of RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center in Dane County

- Anthony Cooper, Nehemiah vice president of strategic relationships and reentry services

- Hosted by Aaron Hicks

Register for Zoom Webinar or watch the live stream on the Justified Anger YouTube Channel.